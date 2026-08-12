Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Beylikduzu
9
Buyukcekmece
6
Basaksehir
3
Eyupsultan
6
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26 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments with Pool in Büyükçekmece Marina Apartments for sale are located in Büyü…
$1,80M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$6,41M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$474,323
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$620,889
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Bosphorus and Sea View Apartments in a Project in İstanbul Turkey Located on Istanbul's Asia…
$2,80M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$755,915
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Sea View Apartments within a Peaceful Complex in Kadıköy İstanbul Apartments are situated on…
$1,67M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments for Sale Only 600 m from the Marina in Büyükçekmece Büyükçekmece is one of İstanb…
$380,843
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in 25 Carsi Eczanesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
25 Carsi Eczanesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 7/4
Only a few 3+1 apartments left – extremely limited stock! Price starts from just $405,000…
$400,000
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 12
Key Ready Real Estate in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Key ready real estate is situated in Beylikdüzü…
$398,345
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Eyüp İstanbul The apartments are loc…
$1,15M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in a Project Close to the Sea in Üsküdar İstanbul The flats are located in the Çengelk…
$733,988
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Sea View Apartments within a Peaceful Complex in Kadıköy İstanbul Apartments are situated on…
$1,23M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$460,474
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 17
Seafront Real Estate for Sale Near Marmaray Train Station in Kartal, Istanbul The properties…
$550,491
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Floor 13/13
Duplex Apartments with Unique Marina Views in Kadıköy Kalamış Kadıköy is one of Istanbul’s m…
$1,50M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments within Walking Distance of Metro, Marmaray, and Ferry in Üsküdar İstanbul The apa…
$2,35M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/17
Seafront Real Estate for Sale Near Marmaray Train Station in Kartal, Istanbul The properties…
$485,863
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments for Sale Close to the E-5 Highway and Metro in Maltepe, Istanbul Located in Küçük…
$367,170
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$5,00M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Flats in a Projet with Horizontal Architecture in İstanbul Beyoğlu The project with horizont…
$990,192
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in a Project Close to the Sea in Üsküdar İstanbul The flats are located in the Çengelk…
$733,988
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Duplex 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$660,128
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 5
Апартаменты в небольшом комплексе с прекрасным видом   В квартире есть 1 гостиная, 3 с…
$500,000
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 5
$816,187
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
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