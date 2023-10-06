Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

67 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€667,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 12
Smart Apartments in a Secure Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€348,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,25M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/9
Apartments in Istanbul a Few Minutes Distance to E-5 Highway. New Turkey apartments are loca…
€393,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 6
Uskudar Apartments with Bosphorus and Maiden’s Tower Views. Luxury apartments for sale are i…
€1,29M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€6,11M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€4,77M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
New Flats with Lake and Sea Views in İstanbul. The flats are located in Büyükçekmece, close …
€467,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€965,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€8,39M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Investment Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu Close to Sea. Italian-style apartments are located…
€1,10M
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€954,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€757,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€734,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€534,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea View Flats Within Walking Distance of the Coast in Maltepe. Flats for sale in Istanbul a…
€519,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€634,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€470,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€469,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€434,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Real Estate with Pool in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Real estate in Beylikduzu, Ista…
€358,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Real Estate with Pool in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Real estate in Beylikduzu, Ista…
€343,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€595,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€519,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€497,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€463,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€414,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 5
Smart Apartments with Partial Sea View in Beyoglu Istanbul. Smart apartments in Beyoglu, Cih…
€1,17M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€441,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€357,000

