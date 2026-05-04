Apartment in a new building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL

FOREV TEM ISTANBUL is a modern residential project by Forev Yapı, located in Gaziosmanpaşa, Istanbul. It offers excellent metro access and urban convenience in a fast-growing area.
FOREV TEM ISTANBUL features 2 blocks with 147 units and 7 shops on a 4,500 m² plot. Completion is set for Dec 30, 2027, with layouts from 1+1 to 3+1 designed for functional living.
10 Key Advantages of FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Prime location near Kazım Karabekir Metro Station
1 min to TEM Highway, ~25 min to Istanbul Airport
Functional unit types: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1
Includes 7 commercial units for added convenience
Landscaped gardens & walking paths
Children’s playground for families
EV charging stations on-site
Fitness center for healthy living
24/7 security & site management
Investment perks: 1% VAT, no title deed fee, Turkish Citizenship eligible