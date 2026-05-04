Apartment in a new building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL

FOREV TEM ISTANBUL is a modern residential project by Forev Yapı, located in Gaziosmanpaşa, Istanbul. It offers excellent metro access and urban convenience in a fast-growing area.

FOREV TEM ISTANBUL features 2 blocks with 147 units and 7 shops on a 4,500 m² plot. Completion is set for Dec 30, 2027, with layouts from 1+1 to 3+1 designed for functional living.

10 Key Advantages of FOREV TEM ISTANBUL