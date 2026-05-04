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Apartment in a new building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL

Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$197,000
;
7
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ID: 38894
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Gaziosmanpaşa

About the complex

FOREV TEM ISTANBUL is a modern residential project by Forev Yapı, located in Gaziosmanpaşa, Istanbul. It offers excellent metro access and urban convenience in a fast-growing area.

FOREV TEM ISTANBUL features 2 blocks with 147 units and 7 shops on a 4,500 m² plot. Completion is set for Dec 30, 2027, with layouts from 1+1 to 3+1 designed for functional living.

10 Key Advantages of FOREV TEM ISTANBUL

  1.  Prime location near Kazım Karabekir Metro Station

  2.  1 min to TEM Highway, ~25 min to Istanbul Airport

  3.  Functional unit types: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1

  4.  Includes 7 commercial units for added convenience

  5.  Landscaped gardens & walking paths

  6. Children’s playground for families

  7. EV charging stations on-site

  8.  Fitness center for healthy living

  9. 24/7 security & site management

  10. Investment perks: 1% VAT, no title deed fee, Turkish Citizenship eligible

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$197,000
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