Apartment in a new building Gündem City Project

Gündem City Project offers modern living in Istanbul’s revitalized district, with strong transport links, quality homes, and social areas designed for comfort and urban convenience.
Gündem City Project provides varied apartment types, practical layouts, and a secure, family-friendly setting near key services, supporting both lifestyle expectations and long-term investment goals.
10 Advantages
Positioned in a fast-developing urban regeneration zone.
Direct access to metro lines, buses, and major roads.
Modern architecture with high-quality materials.
Multiple apartment types for different families.
Social facilities: fitness areas, gardens, walking paths.
Close to hospitals, universities, and shopping centers.
Strong rental and value-growth potential.
Secure environment with controlled access.
Practical interior layouts maximizing space.
Family-friendly setting with peaceful surroundings.