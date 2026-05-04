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Apartment in a new building Gündem City Project

Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$424,000
;
3
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ID: 38891
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Gaziosmanpaşa

About the complex

Gündem City Project offers modern living in Istanbul’s revitalized district, with strong transport links, quality homes, and social areas designed for comfort and urban convenience.

Gündem City Project provides varied apartment types, practical layouts, and a secure, family-friendly setting near key services, supporting both lifestyle expectations and long-term investment goals.

10 Advantages

  1. Positioned in a fast-developing urban regeneration zone.

  2. Direct access to metro lines, buses, and major roads.

  3. Modern architecture with high-quality materials.

  4. Multiple apartment types for different families.

  5. Social facilities: fitness areas, gardens, walking paths.

  6. Close to hospitals, universities, and shopping centers.

  7. Strong rental and value-growth potential.

  8. Secure environment with controlled access.

  9. Practical interior layouts maximizing space.

  10. Family-friendly setting with peaceful surroundings.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Gündem City Project
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$424,000
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