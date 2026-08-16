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Offices for Sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

;
Eskişehir
4
Ankara
3
Golbasi
3
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7 properties total found
Office 96 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 96 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 7
Offices on Şehit Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz Boulevard in Ankara As the capital and administrat…
$193,977
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Office 160 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Office 160 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
$6,98M
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Office 125 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Office 125 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
$4,59M
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Office 60 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Office 60 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
$2,64M
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Office 75 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Office 75 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
$5,23M
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Office 55 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 55 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 7
Offices on Şehit Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz Boulevard in Ankara As the capital and administrat…
$198,959
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TekceTekce
Office 50 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 50 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly Built Investment Commercial Units in a Prime Location in İncek, Ankara These newly bui…
$133,936
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