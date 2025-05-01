Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yenişehir
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Yenişehir, Turkey

сommercial property
4
Office Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 78 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Office 78 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/7
Stylish Offices in a Branded Project in Mersin Yenişehir Mersin, with its growing economy an…
$261,207
Leave a request
Office 164 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Office 164 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in a Branded Project in Mersin Yenişehir Mersin, with its growing economy an…
$472,104
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go