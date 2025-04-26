Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yalova
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Yalova, Turkey

сommercial property
11
shops
7
Office Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Office 135 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 135 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/4
Commercial Properties for Sale in Yalova, Near All Necessary Amenities Supported by a well-d…
$196,190
Office 132 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 132 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/4
Offices and Shops Close to Amenities in Yalova One of Turkey's most stunning cities, Yalova …
$204,175
Office 50 m² in Altınova, Turkey
Office 50 m²
Altınova, Turkey
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
Offices and Shops in the Business Center Facing the Main Road in Yalova Yalova is frequently…
$102,087
