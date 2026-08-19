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Offices for Sale in Golbasi, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Office 50 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 50 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly Built Investment Commercial Units in a Prime Location in İncek, Ankara These newly bui…
$133,198
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Office 55 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 55 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 7
Offices on Şehit Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz Boulevard in Ankara As the capital and administrat…
$198,060
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Office 96 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 96 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 7
Offices on Şehit Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz Boulevard in Ankara As the capital and administrat…
$193,427
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