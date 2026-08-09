Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yalova Merkez
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Yalova Merkez, Turkey

;
сommercial properties
10
shops
3
Office Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Office 63 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 63 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/6
Shops for Sale in Gaziosmanpaşa Neighborhood in Yalova, Facing the Istanbul Road Yalova is a…
$82,058
Leave a request
Office 71 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 71 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/4
Offices and Shops Within a Complex Near Government Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one of the…
$115,575
Leave a request
Office 102 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 102 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
Offices and Shops Within a Complex Near Government Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one of the…
$143,053
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Office 135 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 135 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/4
Commercial Properties for Sale in Yalova, Near All Necessary Amenities Supported by a well-d…
$157,626
Leave a request
Office 22 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 22 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/6
Shops for Sale in Gaziosmanpaşa Neighborhood in Yalova, Facing the Istanbul Road Yalova is a…
$47,173
Leave a request
Office 41 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 41 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
Shops Facing Istanbul Highway in Yalova Gaziosmanpaşa Yalova is a frequently preferred touri…
$78,813
Leave a request
Office 39 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 39 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
Offices and Shops Within a Complex Near Government Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one of the…
$86,867
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go