Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Antalya
  5. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
60
Sekerhane Mahallesi
60
Gazipasa
17
Muratpasa
10
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
192 properties total found
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Yaylali, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Yaylali, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Yaylali, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Yaylali, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Muratpasa, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Muratpasa, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Yaylali, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Yaylali, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Yaylali, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Yaylali, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Yaylali, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Yaylali, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 11/11
Luxurious Sea View Flats within a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Mahmutlar The comple…
€229,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 8
Chic Aparments in a Stylish Project in Gazipaşa Pazarcı The apartments for sale in Pazarcı a…
€197,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
Are you looking for a house by the sea to move into with your family? Do you need a quiet ar…
€190,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Stylish Real Estate in the Rich Facilities Project in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak has been a ri…
€410,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Stylish Real Estate in the Rich Facilities Project in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak has been a ri…
€480,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/7
Sea and Pool View Apartments for Sale in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most popular r…
€509,000
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/7
Sea and Pool View Apartments for Sale in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most popular r…
€529,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern Sea View Apartments with Access to All Facilities of a 5 Star Hotel in Alanya Alanya …
€400,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ishakli, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ishakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Sea View Flats Suitable for Citizenship in Alanya Kargicak Kargicak is a region that showcas…
€360,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ishakli, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ishakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
Sea View Flats Suitable for Citizenship in Alanya Kargicak Kargicak is a region that showcas…
€1,15M
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ishakli, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ishakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
Sea View Flats Suitable for Citizenship in Alanya Kargicak Kargicak is a region that showcas…
€1,62M
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 8
Design Apartments Within Walking Distance to the Sea in Gazipaşa Alanya Gazipaşa is a region…
€228,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 8
Design Apartments Within Walking Distance to the Sea in Gazipaşa Alanya Gazipaşa is a region…
€247,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 6
Chic Apartments in Alanya Kargicak with Roomy Spaces Kargicak is growing to become one of th…
€260,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 6
Chic Apartments in Alanya Kargicak with Roomy Spaces Kargicak is growing to become one of th…
€315,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tuerkler, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tuerkler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats for Sale in a 5-Star Hotel Concept Project with On-Site Facilities in Alanya The luxur…
€260,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Tuerkler, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Tuerkler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Apartments with Rich On-Site Facilities Close to the Sea in Türkler Alanya Türkler, Alanya h…
€183,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
Chic Sea View Flats in a Hotel Concept Luxury Complex in Oba, Alanya The investment flats ar…
€342,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Stylish Real Estate Close to the Sea in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is a preferred resident …
€320,000

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir