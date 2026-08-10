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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

;
Alanya
24
Muratpasa
305
Aksu
13
Konyaalti
33
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164 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Turnkey Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Four-Block Complex with Full Amenities Mahmutlar…
$212,136
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex Like Five Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Demirtaş The Demirt…
$264,186
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
New Real Estate in a Central Location Near the Sea in Alanya Avsallar has become a frequentl…
$290,043
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Panoramic City and Sea View Apartments in a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Büyükhasbahçe Ala…
$626,183
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea View Apartments in a Five-Star Hotel Concept Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is th…
$245,816
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
City and Nature View Apartments for Sale in Alanya Demirtaş in a Single Block Complex Demirt…
$226,764
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Apartments in a Project Near the Sea in the Center of Alanya Alanya is one of the most popul…
$403,984
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenship What you get: A new premium project on the banks of the Kestel district. O…
$498,796
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with Natural Gas Near Public Transportation in Sarısu Konyaaltı The flats are situated…
$276,310
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Flats with Smart Home Systems in Alanya The chic flats are situated in the Tosmur n…
$784,519
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Luxe Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Project with Shuttle Service in Payallar The apartments a…
$220,493
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Seafront Flats in a Social Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is known as the most popula…
$599,408
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Seaview Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Turkey The apartments are situated i…
$336,822
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Flats with Amenities of Five Star Hotel in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is one of the h…
$378,140
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Apartments in an Extensive Project Near the Sea in Alanya Demirtaş The flats are in a hotel …
$156,705
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa is one of the m…
$127,172
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Luxe Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Project with Shuttle Service in Payallar The apartments a…
$203,086
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Flats in a Peaceful Location in the Heart of Nature in Oba, Alanya The flats are loc…
$382,217
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats in a Premium Complex with Chic Designs in Alanya Kargıcak Alanya is one of the most id…
$392,718
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$285,661
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a Social and Hotel-Like Complex in Oba Alanya The sea and mountain-view apartm…
$490,301
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
City-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Alanya Oba Oba, one of Alanya's mos…
$408,933
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Apartments with Castle and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of the most importan…
$921,539
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Sea View Apartments in a Complex 800 M from the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Avsallar, one of Alan…
$237,533
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments for Sale in a Social Compound with Amenities in Alanya Oba The apartments ar…
$269,266
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Mountain and City View Apartments in a Complex in Alanya Turkey The Oba region of Alanya is …
$412,758
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 9/10
For rent. For investment What you get: Penthouses within walking distance of Cleopatra Bea…
$488,427
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Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Floor 1/2
Duplex Apartment for Sale in an Advantageous Location in Antalya Konyaaltı Located on a busy…
$463,456
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Stylish Apartments in a Central Location in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is an elite and speci…
$478,158
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/4
3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Liman Antalya within Walking Distance of the Beaches Liman Nei…
$341,293
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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