  2. Turkey
  3. Antalya
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
24
Muratpasa
325
Aksu
11
Konyaalti
29
Penthouse
15 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This spacious 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the heart of Alanya’s Cleopatra distr…
$449,210
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Located just 300 meters from the beach, this fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex offers a gener…
$380,122
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained residence ju…
$368,809
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the vibrant Cleopatra area of Alanya. P…
$500,386
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
Located just 325 meters from the sea, this stylish duplex apartment offers a modern living s…
$409,407
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This beautifully furnished duplex apartment is located in the highly sought-after Cleopatra …
$345,052
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$285,661
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$206,008
VernaVerna
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$303,151
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
This beautifully designed 3-bedroom duplex is located in the sought-after Cleopatra area of …
$471,955
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/6
This stylish 160 m² furnished penthouse is located on the 6th floor in the popular Cikcilli …
$449,210
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tosmur, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 9/9
Located just 120 meters from the sea, this modern duplex in Tosmur offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bath…
$520,907
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 12/12
This exquisite penthouse is located in the vibrant Mahmutlar district of Alanya, a highly so…
$1,11M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
Our project, just a few steps away from the world-famous Cleopatra beach, is with you and it…
$403,117
