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Pool Duplexes for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Muğla
17
Bodrum
9
Fethiye
8
Izmir
7
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4 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 31/3
Jalykawak, DermilDuplex 175m 2Boutique residence of 16 villas and apartments3 +13 bathroomsP…
$600,000
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gundogan, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gundogan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
•    Gundogan Bay — the perfect wind rose and maximum sun all year round.     •    Private r…
$1,20M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
ID FE 4023Modern residential complex in Fethiye, Karga district is an ideal place to live an…
$302,219
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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