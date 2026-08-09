Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Muğla
17
Bodrum
9
Fethiye
8
Izmir
7
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11 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 1
Residence Apartments in a Privileged Seafront Project in Bodrum Türkbükü The apartments for …
$3,21M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Floor 9/9
Brand-New Seafront Duplex Apartment with Sea View in Karşıyaka, İzmir This brand-new duplex …
$1,05M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/3
Brand-New Apartments on the Most Prestigious Coastline of Bodrum Apartments for sale are loc…
$1,37M
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TekceTekce
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 31/3
Jalykawak, DermilDuplex 175m 2Boutique residence of 16 villas and apartments3 +13 bathroomsP…
$600,000
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Spacious Balcony Apartments with Rich Social Facilities in Bodrum Türkbükü Türkbükü, one of …
$1,35M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
Brand-New Apartments on the Most Prestigious Coastline of Bodrum Apartments for sale are loc…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea- and City-View Apartments in a Project with a Pool in Bodrum Konacık These apartments ar…
$821,992
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea-View Duplex Apartment Near Promenade in Fethiye Fethiye is one of the Mediterranean’s mo…
$501,750
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats with Smart Home System in Complex with Communal Pool in Bodrum Bardakçı The flats are …
$922,573
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gundogan, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gundogan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
•    Gundogan Bay — the perfect wind rose and maximum sun all year round.     •    Private r…
$1,20M
VAT
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Flats with Smart Home System in Complex with Communal Pool in Bodrum Bardakçı The flats are …
$512,155
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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