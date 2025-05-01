Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Muğla
24
Bodrum
12
Izmir
24
Fethiye
8
Show more
Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
ID FE 4023Modern residential complex in Fethiye, Karga district is an ideal place to live an…
$302,219
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Konak, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Sales leader! Meet the most large -scale, agreed by the state program of the residential com…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go