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Shops for sale in Muğla, Turkey

;
сommercial properties
15
hotels
6
3 properties total found
Shop 66 m² in Bodrum, Turkey
Shop 66 m²
Bodrum, Turkey
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
High-Value Commercial Units in an Excellent Location with Modern Design in Konacık This comm…
$947,280
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Shop 44 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Shop 44 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
Shop with High Profit Potential in the Busiest Area of Fethiye Çalış Çalış, one of the areas…
$291,498
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Shop 100 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Shop 100 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Shops Offering High Income and Strong Customer Potential in Hisarönü, the Heart of Ölüdeniz …
$326,200
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