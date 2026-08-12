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Pool Studios in Thailand

;
Pattaya
22
Phuket Province
443
Choeng Thale
231
Chon Buri Province
126
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64 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
$174,376
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
An exclusive oasis of comfort in the heart of Pattaya!A unique opportunity to own luxury rea…
$70,561
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,335
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish and modern apartments in the heart of Bang Tao tha…
$103,509
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
Studio apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Area 23 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$64,996
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 7
An attractive investment opportunity! Yield: from 6% per annum!Installments available!Full f…
$110,451
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/7
🌴 Resort-style residential complex near Kamala Beach A modern residential development jus…
$117,126
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Phuket is a stylish apartment that perfectly…
$174,544
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Tao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Tao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/8
Boutique Residential Development with Rooftop Views of the Lake and Sea An exclusive 8-st…
$118,482
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/7
New studio for sale in the heart of Bang Tao. This offer is for those who want to live in th…
$102,100
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 49
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide y…
$153,182
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
An ergonomic studio for sale in a new project created for those who appreciate the aesthetic…
$121,457
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,390
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/6
Resort-Style Residential Development Just 5 Minutes from Kata Beach A modern resort-style…
$130,820
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in the heart of Nai Harn with high yield…
$139,431
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury apartment with many amenities! Rental yield: 6-7% per annum!Included trim, built-in k…
$184,762
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/7
Luxury Living Just 400 Metres from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket Discover a modern resort-style …
$157,196
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$53,950
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/8
EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALES. MOVE-IN & RENTAL READY APARTMENTS Own your dream apartment by the se…
$118,184
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,308
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
Italian Coastal-Style Resort Residence in Phuket A modern residential resort designed for…
$118,118
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1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/8
Studio at a presale price of 25.10 sq. m. on the 2nd floor in a ready-made residential compl…
$59,800
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1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio with an area of 29 sq.m. on the 3rd floor in a premium condominium in the most presti…
$97,527
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 3
Invest in a luxury beachfront apartment at BEACHFRONT BLISS CONDO on the coast of Talanga!Gu…
$172,306
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,322
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
$174,363
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/8
For sale luxury studio with design repair area of 24 sq.m. The studio is located in an excel…
$100,805
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Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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