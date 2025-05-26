Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Patong, Thailand

4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
$240,400
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/7
530 meters to the sea, Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished About the Complex: The complex incl…
$97,220
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/7
To the sea 530 m, Income guarantee, Full furnitureAbout the complex:The complex includes 3 b…
$116,870
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/7
To the sea 530 m, Income guarantee, Full furnitureAbout the complex:The complex includes 3 b…
$98,177
Properties features in Patong, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
