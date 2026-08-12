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Lakefront Studios for sale in Thailand

;
Pattaya
22
Phuket Province
443
Choeng Thale
231
Chon Buri Province
126
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13 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
$174,376
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,335
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,390
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,308
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,322
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
$174,363
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,097
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,110
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,072
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,084
Leave a request

Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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