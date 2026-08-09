Studios for Sale in Kathu, Thailand

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Studios in Kathu, Thailand

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Patong
4
Pa Tong
4
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17 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/6
Completion of construction in December 2026
$322,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
Studio apartment in a condominium located on Patong, which was completed in December 2015. T…
$262,399
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment in a condominium under construction and is a cozy and modern housing, ideal…
$262,204
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
Italian Coastal-Style Resort Residence in Phuket A modern residential resort designed for…
$118,118
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Dcondo Cove Phuket is a new residential complex from developer Sansiri, one of Thailand's mo…
$84,943
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/7
🌴 Resort-style residential complex near Kamala Beach A modern residential development jus…
$117,126
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/6
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Suitable for those who want to enjoy luxury …
$293,587
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/7
To the sea 530 m, Income guarantee, Full furnitureAbout the complex:The complex includes 3 b…
$116,870
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 379 m²
Floor 7/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for family living, …
$71,469
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 376 m²
Floor 7/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for family living, …
$62,284
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in the heart of PhuketThis low-rise condominium, located on an area of 6 p…
$69,680
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: D Condo Reef Phuket is an excellent choic…
$57,060
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Best for: Ideal for those looking to combine a beach holid…
$185,460
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Best for: Ideal for those looking to combine a beach holid…
$166,384
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/7
530 meters to the sea, Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished About the Complex: The complex incl…
$97,220
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/7
To the sea 530 m, Income guarantee, Full furnitureAbout the complex:The complex includes 3 b…
$98,177
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Best for: Ideal for those looking to combine a beach holid…
$182,929
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Properties features in Kathu, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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