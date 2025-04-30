Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Pattaya City, Thailand

Pattaya
28
73 properties total found
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/8
Laguna Bay 2 is a cozy apartment in the heart of Pattaya!Ideal for investment or living by t…
$36,490
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 8/9
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the pre…
$58,923
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Great option for investing! Great for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7 %!In…
$73,523
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/9
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the pre…
$49,415
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/8
$58,415
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/9
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the pre…
$46,389
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/8
$55,000
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2/9
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the pre…
$48,966
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 28 m²
Floor 25/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$129,123
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/9
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the pre…
$49,882
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Great option for investing! Suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8 %…
$55,918
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
I will be sova Leon, ask me for the first time, the availability and price should be clarifi…
$102,731
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/8
Exclusive offer! SO Origin Pattaya apartment in the center of Pattaya with a guaranteed inco…
$51,491
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 9/51
$72,350
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/8
I will be sova Leon, ask me for the first time, the availability and price should be clarifi…
$57,595
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/9
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the pre…
$51,432
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 29 m²
Floor 44/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$175,608
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/8
Olympus is a whole new way of life with restaurants, cafes, and shops conveniently located i…
$65,583
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 45/50
An opportunity to invest in an exquisite apartment in South Pattaya!The apartments are fully…
$82,971
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 12/24
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - EMBASSY LIFE, which will provi…
$82,186
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 11/67
The unique opportunity to become the owner of the apartment in the Grand Solaire Pattaya! …
$72,599
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 39 m²
Pattaya. REALESTATE.HAPPY🌏 🇹🇭GRANDIOUS COMPLEX WITH COMMERCIAL PLACES, BUSINESS GALLS, RESTO…
$142,249
Studio apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
A great investment option! Yield from 8%!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental!Ins…
$109,776
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/7
I will be alerted, ask me for a splash, the availability and price should be clarified on th…
$102,732
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
A great option for investment! Suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Income from…
$68,558
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 22/67
GRAND SOLAIRE is the epitome of luxurious life in Pattaya’s tallest skyscraper!This 67-store…
$78,918
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartments in the Siam Oriental Dream project! Attractive investment opportunity!Apartments …
$48,572
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 25/49
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide y…
$126,216
Studio apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
An excellent option for investment! Income from 6%!Perfectly suited for both permanent resid…
$141,571
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 12/25
Start sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - EMBASSY Life, which will provide you …
$64,588
Properties features in Pattaya City, Thailand

