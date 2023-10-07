Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Thailand

1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
We present to your attention the complex of apartments in the Ravai area with mountain views…
€119,129
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 9/51
€68,295
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/8
€43,233
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/8
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
€130,148
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€66,794
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
€121,025

