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Mountain View Studios for Sale in Thailand

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Pattaya
22
Phuket Province
443
Choeng Thale
231
Chon Buri Province
126
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22 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
$174,376
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,335
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,390
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,308
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,322
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
$174,363
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Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Area 36 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$156,665
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1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/7
$107,440
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Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/7
$68,310
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 6/7
The most anticipated start of sales on the island of Phuket in 2024! Introducing the project…
$116,630
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
$128,211
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1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/7
$44,927
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Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,097
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,110
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1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/6
$178,040
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Atlas property
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English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/7
$68,310
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/7
$64,326
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Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,072
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,084
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Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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