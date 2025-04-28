Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Sakhu, Thailand

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
19 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominiu…
$166,617
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/7
Discover the epitome of tranquil living in Naiyang, Phuket – an exquisite retreat situated j…
$81,648
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for t…
$173,779
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect fo…
$85,018
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
An excellent option for investment! Income from 6%!Perfectly suited for both permanent resid…
$62,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/5
Get a complimentary roundtrip ticket to Phuket!*Who it’s for: This project is ideal for thos…
$192,525
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/5
Get a complimentary roundtrip ticket to Phuket!*Who it’s for: This project is ideal for thos…
$183,603
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
Invest in luxury beachfront apartments on the Thalang coast!Guaranteed 6% return for the fir…
$172,306
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Profitable investment! Income from 7%!This is a great place to stay permanently, as well as …
$186,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
$1,55M
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/5
Get a complimentary roundtrip ticket to Phuket!*Who it’s for: This project is ideal for thos…
$230,217
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/7
Our clients can get an up to 10% discount of the developer's price! The price may differ …
$93,190
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$91,913
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/5
Get a complimentary roundtrip ticket to Phuket!*Who it’s for: This project is ideal for thos…
$169,114
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover Tranquil Luxury at Naiyang Beach Unveiled in late 2022, this project stands as a…
$112,878
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Elevate Your Lifestyle in Phuket's Finest Condominium Indulge in the pinnacle of luxury l…
$105,371
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$102,869
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 7/7
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for those who a…
$45,886
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom it is suitable: This project is ideal for c…
$191,675
Leave a request

Properties features in Sakhu, Thailand

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go