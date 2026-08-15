Studios for Sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Studios in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Pattaya
22
Pattaya City
115
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126 properties total found
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
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Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/8
Residences near Wongamat Beach – resort life in North Pattaya!A new low-rise project in the …
$70,120
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Affordable real estate in Pratamnak - assignment from the owner to DREAM!Looking for the fir…
$50,015
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/8
The residential resort near Wongamat Beach is a new project in the quiet part of North Patta…
$72,934
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DDA Real Estate
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
Not all projects by the sea are equally interesting. Some become scarce even before construc…
$89,000
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/8
A new generation resort residence near Jomtien Beach!Embassy World is a large-scale resident…
$62,230
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio in DREAM in Pratamnak at an attractive price!Assignment from the owner!A great opport…
$50,015
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DDA Real Estate
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment apartment with resort infrastructure at Jomtien!A modern residential project in P…
$89,021
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
A new look at life by the sea in the heart of Jomtien!A modern residential complex, where in…
$88,776
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/8
New complex near the sea in North Pattaya!LOVE IT Wongamat Beach is a modern low-rise projec…
$72,429
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DDA Real Estate
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1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
🏝 Dream-sale! For a period of time by the ownerTake your last chance to buy almost ready apa…
$61,090
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/22
Income guarantee. Get a 6% return on investment right now. The new high-rise project of the …
$140,082
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 7/50
'Beyond 360°' A new dominant in the heart of Pattaya. We present to your attention a complet…
$132,979
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 7/27
The Sands Condominium is a modern luxury residential complex in one of the most prestigious …
$88,059
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/6
Holiday Condo View - the complex is located in a popular area on Pratamnak Hill, within walk…
$50,238
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Studio apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/8
$60,041
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
PRISTINE PARK III - premium apartments by the sea with a yield of 8% per annum!High liquidit…
$57,137
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/7
View Talay Residence 3 is a modern seven-storey building located in Jomtien, Pattaya, Chonbu…
$113,855
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1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio with an area of 29 sq.m. on the 3rd floor in a premium condominium in the most presti…
$97,527
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/8
New Nordic VIP Suites - 4 is a modern 8-storey condominium located in the popular Pratamnak …
$114,744
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 21/35
High-floor studio Supalai Mare is a stylish 35-storey condominium in South Pattaya, Teprasit…
$84,502
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/8
$80,054
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Studio apartment in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/8
Seven Seas is a resort-style condominium that consists of 7 tropical islands, lagoons, a pir…
$75,162
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 20/67
This brand new studio apartment is located on the 20th floor of a new unique project in Patt…
$107,628
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/8
Location where there are almost no new projects left!Wongamat has long been considered the m…
$62,454
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
❤️🏝️ The temporary sale in Pattaiye Studio in a modern building complex DREAM, Pratamnak dis…
$62,500
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Newly Renovated Studio Condo for Sale at View Talay 2B, Jomtien – Prime Location with Sea Vi…
$71,205
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/8
The Water Edge condominium is located a short walk from the beautiful beach of Na Jomtien. J…
$104,515
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/25
This renovated studio overlooking the sea in the View Talay 3 A condominium is located at 6 …
$117,857
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/15
Star Beach Condotel is located in a quiet and prestigious area, just a 10-minute walk from P…
$69,825
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Studio apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/8
Cozy spacious studio on the beach Somphong Condotel is a cozy residential complex of mixed t…
$60,041
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Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
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