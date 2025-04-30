Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Karon, Thailand

48 properties total found
Studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
Profitable investment!The location in a top location and the view characteristics contribute…
$159,036
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The VIP Karon project is perfect for p…
$113,602
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 5/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investments in …
$110,217
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investments in …
$115,682
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The VIP Karon project is perfect for p…
$148,879
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The ideal option for those lookin…
$168,878
1 room studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/8
New studio apartment, 39,6 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
$113,272
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 560 m²
Floor 3/4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: For those who are looking for luxuriou…
$100,358
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/8
400 m to the sea, Guaranteed incomeAbout the complex:The resort-style condominium with a hot…
$142,843
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: For those who are looking for luxuriou…
$90,748
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: This project is ideal for discerning buyers …
$123,677
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: VIP Karon is ideal for those who value a lu…
$111,012
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The project of apartments is built in one of the most popular locations of the island, where…
$133,799
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/8
New studio apartment, 41 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex…
$165,823
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in Paradise Living at Karon Heights Welcome to your gateway to unparalleled comfo…
$148,300
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/8
To the sea 500 m, Ready to go, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The luxury complex is locat…
$139,831
1 room studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
New studio apartment, 44,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
$127,572
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: VIP Karon is ideal for those who value a lu…
$152,225
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/8
New studio apartment, 36,8 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
$116,812
Studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Investment-attractive object! Yield from 7%!Installment plan is valid!Great for both permane…
$135,381
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartments within walking distance to 2 beaches. Just 430 m to Kata Beach and 850 m to Karon…
$210,627
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: This project is ideal for discerning buyers …
$148,958
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for families, rentals, investors and l…
$170,742
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/8
New studio apartment, 40,5 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential compl…
$163,917
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/8
To the sea 500 m, Ready to go, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The luxury complex is locat…
$147,191
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
$128,211
Studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/8
An investment-attractive property almost at the very beach of Karon (Phuket). Fully furnishe…
$97,558
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The ideal option for those lookin…
$157,983
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: An ideal option for those loo…
$161,623
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: VIP Karon is ideal for those who value a lu…
$152,696
Properties features in Karon, Thailand

