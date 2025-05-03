Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Studios for Sale in Thailand

Pattaya
28
Phuket Province
461
Choeng Thale
245
Rawai
88
Studio apartment Delete
8 properties total found
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 39 m²
Floor 44/51
$234,143
$234,143
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$139,000
$139,000
1 room studio apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
ID PH 999SUN HILLS LAYAN PHUKETParadise place, which harmoniously combines nature, style, fu…
$100,000
$100,000
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 26/51
$129,123
$129,123
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 19/51
$118,816
$118,816
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 29 m²
Floor 44/51
$175,608
$175,608
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 40 m²
Floor 40/51
$217,389
$217,389
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 28 m²
Floor 25/51
$129,123
$129,123
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

