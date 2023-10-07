Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Thailand

50 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
We present to your attention the complex of apartments in the Ravai area with mountain views…
€119,129
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
Do you often think about your own apartment on the shores of the warm sea? The dream is easi…
€65,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/8
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€94,301
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/8
€34,942
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/8
€32,255
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/8
€34,627
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/4
€76,125
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/8
€101,022
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 7/8
€39,189
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/8
€51,917
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
€45,026
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/8
One of the best developers in Thailand in 2020 completed its new Olympus project. Incredibly…
€62,773
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 9/51
€68,295
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/8
€43,233
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 30
€69,137
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 8
€40,836
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
€69,515
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 8
€52,078
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 8
€98,674
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 8
€353,812
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
€58,969
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
€148,215
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, mad…
€120,137
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, mad…
€165,120
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/8
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
€130,148
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€66,794
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
€191,748
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
€129,793
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 40
€0
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 5
€110,483

