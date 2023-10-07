UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Residential
Studios
Seaview Studios for Sale in Thailand
Chon Buri Province
65
Pattaya
65
Phuket Province
44
Phuket
43
Bangkok
5
Studio apartment
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
36 m²
2/7
We present to your attention the complex of apartments in the Ravai area with mountain views…
€119,129
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
36 m²
2/7
Do you often think about your own apartment on the shores of the warm sea? The dream is easi…
€65,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
2/8
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€94,301
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
29 m²
7/8
€34,942
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
29 m²
7/8
€32,255
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
30 m²
7/8
€34,627
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ko Samui, Thailand
1
1
30 m²
3/4
€76,125
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
27 m²
7/8
€101,022
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
22 m²
7/8
€39,189
Recommend
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
27 m²
3/8
€51,917
Recommend
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
€45,026
Recommend
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
23 m²
1/8
One of the best developers in Thailand in 2020 completed its new Olympus project. Incredibly…
€62,773
Recommend
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
22 m²
9/51
€68,295
Recommend
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
22 m²
2/8
€43,233
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
24 m²
30
€69,137
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
20 m²
8
€40,836
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
25 m²
8
€69,515
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
27 m²
8
€52,078
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
41 m²
8
€98,674
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
181 m²
8
€353,812
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
24 m²
8
€58,969
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
31 m²
8
€148,215
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
31 m²
7
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, mad…
€120,137
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
1
37 m²
7
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, mad…
€165,120
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
35 m²
4/8
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
€130,148
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
27 m²
€66,794
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
60 m²
2
€191,748
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
28 m²
4
€129,793
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1
1
24 m²
40
€0
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
31 m²
5
€110,483
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Thailand
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL