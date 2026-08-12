Seaview Studios for Sale in Thailand

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Beachfront Studios for Sale in Thailand

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Pattaya
22
Phuket Province
443
Choeng Thale
231
Chon Buri Province
126
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37 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
$174,376
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,335
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Studio apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
Studio apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Area 23 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$64,996
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 8/8
WOW Brand New Condominium Dusit Grand Park 2 located is located in the heart of Jomtien. It …
$64,706
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,390
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$53,950
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Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/8
EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALES. MOVE-IN & RENTAL READY APARTMENTS Own your dream apartment by the se…
$118,184
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,308
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
Italian Coastal-Style Resort Residence in Phuket A modern residential resort designed for…
$118,118
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,322
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
$174,363
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Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Area 36 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$156,665
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 29 m²
Floor 44/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$175,608
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1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/7
$107,440
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1 room studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
New studio apartment, 44,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
$127,572
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 39 m²
Floor 44/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$234,143
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1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/7
$68,310
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 6/7
The most anticipated start of sales on the island of Phuket in 2024! Introducing the project…
$116,630
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
$128,211
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/8
New studio apartment, 41 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex…
$165,823
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 19/51
I will be the same, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, promotions and current cal…
$118,816
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1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/7
$44,927
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious studio with design repair area of 40 square meters is for sale. The studio is locat…
$214,580
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,097
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1 room studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/8
New studio apartment, 39,6 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
$113,272
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,110
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 28 m²
Floor 25/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$129,123
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Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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