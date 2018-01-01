Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand

Na Chom Thian, Thailand

from €59,908

TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Luxury apartment in the prestigious Nam Talay Condo complex, located in the village of Soi Na Havari, Na Jomtien district. Each apartment has beautiful, modern and built-in furniture. EDUCATION OF LCD: fitness, garden, parking, security, pool and Wi-Fi. Nearby and easily accessible all the wealth of the resort infrastructure: shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, the market, nightclubs, massage parlors, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. U-Tapao International Airport is 33 km away. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! The return on investment is approximately 7% per year. A number of transport options are at the doorstep, connecting with an expanding network of high-speed transport systems and road infrastructure of the city. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!