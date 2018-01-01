  1. Realting.com
Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
€154,712
;
10
About the complex

We offer high-quality single-storey villas with swimming pools of 30 m2 and parking spaces.

Type of ownership - Leasehold.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 3 air conditioners in 3 bedrooms
  • 2 ceiling fans in the living room
  • 3 electric water heaters
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area of Lamai.

  • Silver Beach - 3 minutes
  • Lamai Beach - 2 minutes
  • Hospital - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Baan Lamai, Thailand

