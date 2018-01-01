Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand

Ban Kata, Thailand

from €299,952

TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! First-class townhouse with the Kata Top View residential complex, located in the Karon area. The apartments have a balcony, a spacious living room, a fully equipped western-style kitchen and a fully furnished bedroom with a pro rata bathroom. There is also a roof with impressive views of the ocean and mountains. PROJECT FEATURES: communal pool, common gym, 24-hour security, CCTV ( video surveillance ), car parking. Interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! The project offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in the most valuable area of Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. Rental income - 6% Townhouse is located on a quiet hillside, just a 5-minute drive from the beaches of Kata and Karon and their city centers, where there are many eateries, shops and nightclubs. Chalong with its major shopping centers and tourist pier is a 10-minute drive away. A 15-minute car ride leads to the famous Patong Beach, where there is a wide selection of restaurants, entertainment and shops. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!