  2. Thailand
  Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand

Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
About the complex

We offer modern villas in the Japanese style.

Advantages

6% annual income within 3 years.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a green area, close to the airport and schools, within walking distance of a shopping mall.

  • Bang Tao Beach - 11 km
  • Mai Khao Beach - 10 km
  • Phuket International Airport - 8.2 km
Phuket, Thailand

