  3. Villa HOME TOWN

Villa HOME TOWN

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$444,049
;
10
ID: 33053
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Русский Русский

A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas on the island of Phuket! This is the perfect choice for those looking for a stable income and comfort!
700m to the beach!
Facilities: lobby, library, coffee bar, public clinic, restaurant, round-the-clock shop, communal pool, multifunctional hall, sports hall, children's playroom, security.
Location:
- 700 m to Naiyang beach:
- within walking distance cafes, restaurants, fitness halls, spas, shops;
- To Phuket International Airport 10 minutes by car.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What's More Profitable and Convenient
Villa HOME TOWN
Agency
