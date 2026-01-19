  1. Realting.com
  Thailand
  Sakhu
  Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach

Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach

Sakhu, Thailand
from
$451,941
;
23
ID: 21827
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1006030000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Sakhu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Tickets to Phuket and back for free!*

Who it suits:
PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury, tranquility, and convenient location near Phuket's most beautiful beaches. It is ideal for discerning buyers who value comfort and wish to invest in promising real estate.

About the location:
The villas are located next to Nai Yang Beach, a hidden gem of Phuket. This tranquil and scenic beach, situated just 6 minutes from your home, is surrounded by the Sirinat National Park and offers unparalleled beauty and atmosphere for relaxation.

About the project:
PHUVISTA 3 includes 54 luxury villas with private pools, divided into types A, B, and C. Currently, only types A and B are available. Each villa is designed using modern Balinese designs and high-quality materials. Spacious and bright interiors smoothly transition into the outdoor environment, creating a harmonious blend of modernity and nature. Prices start from ฿16.5M THB ($449,034 USD).

Amenities:
CCTV, Concierge Service, Lobby, Lounge, Parking, Security, Swimming Pool.

Investment attractiveness:
The luxury villas of PHUVISTA 3 offer an excellent investment opportunity thanks to the development of Phuket's infrastructure and the growth of tourism. High rental demand and the prestigious status of the housing will ensure stable income and increase the capitalization of your property.

TOP-3 features:

  1. A combination of modern Balinese design and premium amenities.
  2. Excellent location near Nai Yang Beach and the national park.
  3. Individual private pools in each villa.

Contact us through the form below or call us, we will answer all your questions!

*Tickets are free with the purchase of any property on the island of Phuket, priced from $100,000.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 206.0 – 266.0
Price per m², USD 2,292 – 2,759
Apartment price, USD 505,285 – 719,311

Location on the map

Sakhu, Thailand

You are viewing
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Sakhu, Thailand
Realting.com
Go
