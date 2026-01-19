Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach

Tickets to Phuket and back for free!*

Who it suits:

PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury, tranquility, and convenient location near Phuket's most beautiful beaches. It is ideal for discerning buyers who value comfort and wish to invest in promising real estate.

About the location:

The villas are located next to Nai Yang Beach, a hidden gem of Phuket. This tranquil and scenic beach, situated just 6 minutes from your home, is surrounded by the Sirinat National Park and offers unparalleled beauty and atmosphere for relaxation.

About the project:

PHUVISTA 3 includes 54 luxury villas with private pools, divided into types A, B, and C. Currently, only types A and B are available. Each villa is designed using modern Balinese designs and high-quality materials. Spacious and bright interiors smoothly transition into the outdoor environment, creating a harmonious blend of modernity and nature. Prices start from ฿16.5M THB ($449,034 USD).

Amenities:

CCTV, Concierge Service, Lobby, Lounge, Parking, Security, Swimming Pool.

Investment attractiveness:

The luxury villas of PHUVISTA 3 offer an excellent investment opportunity thanks to the development of Phuket's infrastructure and the growth of tourism. High rental demand and the prestigious status of the housing will ensure stable income and increase the capitalization of your property.

TOP-3 features:

A combination of modern Balinese design and premium amenities. Excellent location near Nai Yang Beach and the national park. Individual private pools in each villa.

