  Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Chaweng, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$365,818
14/04/2025
$364,216
13/04/2025
$364,429
12/04/2025
$365,787
11/04/2025
$374,055
10/04/2025
$375,580
09/04/2025
$377,464
08/04/2025
$377,230
06/04/2025
$377,454
05/04/2025
$374,014
04/04/2025
$379,010
03/04/2025
$383,212
02/04/2025
$382,409
01/04/2025
$381,543
30/03/2025
$380,374
29/03/2025
$383,214
28/03/2025
$384,613
27/03/2025
$383,265
26/03/2025
$383,026
25/03/2025
$381,715
24/03/2025
$380,409
;
8
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19865
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2374173
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

We offer luxury furnished villas with a 10-meter-long swimming pool, a panoramic sea view, a parking.

Completion - in 7-8 months after downpayment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Chaweng is the best beach of Samui with picturesque bays, fine sand, crystal clear water, and low slope to the sea. The area offers its guests the widest breadth of hotels: from five-star resorts to simple bamboo bungalows. In the daytime, Chaweng is a water sports, windsurfing and wet bike center. At nighttime, it becomes a large dance arena. The villas are located 8 minutes drive from the center of Chaweng.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Ask all your questions
