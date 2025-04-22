Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Chaweng, Samui, Thailand

We offer luxury furnished villas with a 10-meter-long swimming pool, a panoramic sea view, a parking.
Completion - in 7-8 months after downpayment.Location and nearby infrastructure
Chaweng is the best beach of Samui with picturesque bays, fine sand, crystal clear water, and low slope to the sea. The area offers its guests the widest breadth of hotels: from five-star resorts to simple bamboo bungalows. In the daytime, Chaweng is a water sports, windsurfing and wet bike center. At nighttime, it becomes a large dance arena. The villas are located 8 minutes drive from the center of Chaweng.