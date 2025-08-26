  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.

Residential complex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$173,000
13
ID: 28072
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Above Element is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas, Choeng Thale, just 2.5 km from Bang Tao Beach.

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of two 7-story buildings, housing 263 units – one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 38 sq m to 138 sq m.

All apartments are offered turnkey. The interior design is Mediterranean in style, featuring light tones.

Shops, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping arcades, and the Villa Market supermarket are all within a 5-minute walk of the complex. Nearby attractions include the Laguna Golf Club, the renowned Xana and Catch beach clubs, and the Blue Tree Water Park.

Investment opportunities:

  • Participation in a rental pool
  • Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)
  • Complex management: International management company (currently under discussion, but a well-known company will be selected)

Completion date: Q4 2025

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds with a garden
  • Two swimming pools for adults, one for children
  • Rooftop gardens with cocktail bars
  • Lobby Reception
  • Concierge service
  • Dynamic professional sports complex
  • Restaurant
  • Coworking area
  • Children's play club
  • Multifunctional library
  • 24/7 security
  • Daily shuttle bus to the supermarket, water park, and beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

