Residential complex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.

Above Element is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas, Choeng Thale, just 2.5 km from Bang Tao Beach.

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of two 7-story buildings, housing 263 units – one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 38 sq m to 138 sq m.

All apartments are offered turnkey. The interior design is Mediterranean in style, featuring light tones.

Shops, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping arcades, and the Villa Market supermarket are all within a 5-minute walk of the complex. Nearby attractions include the Laguna Golf Club, the renowned Xana and Catch beach clubs, and the Blue Tree Water Park.

Investment opportunities:

Participation in a rental pool

Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)

Complex management: International management company (currently under discussion, but a well-known company will be selected)

Completion date: Q4 2025

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds with a garden

Two swimming pools for adults, one for children

Rooftop gardens with cocktail bars

Lobby Reception

Concierge service

Dynamic professional sports complex

Restaurant

Coworking area

Children's play club

Multifunctional library

24/7 security

Daily shuttle bus to the supermarket, water park, and beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.