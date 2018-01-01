  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,03M
;
9
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.

Plot areas - from 480 m2 to 2,431 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Fitted wardrobe
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Layan Beach - 10 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 7 minutes
  • Banana Beach - 15 minutes
  • Nai Thon Beach - 17 minutes
  • Golf club - 7 minutes
  • Hospital - 13 minutes
  • International airport - 25 minutes
  • Supermarket and shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • International school - 15 minutes
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Cote d Azur
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Price on request
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€73,422
Residential complex Sunshine Beach mirovogo urovnya
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
€191,928
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Chom Phon Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€175,464
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€141,086
You are viewing
Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,03M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Kathu, Thailand
from
€607,043
Agency: TRANIO
The project has villas with different layouts: 3-6 bedrooms and 4-6 bathrooms. These villas are perfect for families and expats looking for a secluded, quiet life. It is a 5-20 minute drive to restaurants, beaches, shops, HeadStart and British School, which are among the leading schools for school children in Phuket. Each house has sea and lake views, either garden or mountain views. Some houses have a gym, wine cellar and cinema room. Interest free instalments are available on construction phases. Payment plan: Booking - 200 thousand baht Down payment - 30% During construction - 65% After construction - 5% Location and nearby infrastructure Manik Dam in the Katu area is an interesting and quite non-touristy place in Phuket. There is a scenic 5 kilometre road through the jungle around the lake where the dam is set up. A great location for walking, jogging and cycling. Thais also come to the dam in the evening to exercise.
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Phuket, Thailand
from
€101,910
Completion date: 2024
Ocean Sands Condominium is a stylish condominium presented in creamy brown colors located in Lagoon, Phuket, near Bangtao Beach. Ocean Sands Laguna offers all the standard amenities of a five-star hotel, so it will provide complete comfort. The 6-story condominium consists of 213 residential units and is equipped with a furnished living room, a fully equipped kitchen and bathrooms. The complex is located at 26/1 Khok Tanode, Soi 14, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The project, located in the shade of trees, includes a very large communal pool and sun loungers for relaxation. Climbing in a convenient location, residents can easily reach many attractions such as Layan Beach, Bout Avenue Cherngtalai, Phuket Fantasy. Phuket International Airport is just 20 minutes from the complex! Amenities: - SPA - Fitness center - Pool - Restaurant on site - Garden - elevator - Parking - Video surveillance 24/7 - Reception Call us and we will provide you with a selection of top objects in Thailand and help bring your dreams to reality!
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic sea view at 200 meters from the beach, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic sea view at 200 meters from the beach, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€79,825
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a swimming pool, a spa center, a restaurant. Completion - December, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Advantages Rental guarantee and rental pool conditions: 7% rental guarantee for the first 3 years, then 70/30 rental pool profit split for 12 years. Buy back option: After 10 years from the closing date the buyer may apply for the buyback option and receive back all the money paid on the initial purchase price. After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental period. Payment terms: 200,000 baht reservation deposit 40% upon signing the purchase contract within 20 days from the signature of reservation agreement 10% upon completion of infrastructure 10% upon building foundation completion 10% upon building structure completion 30% (minus deposit and 21% rental guarantee for 3 years) upon keys handover Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 200 meters from the beach.
Realting.com
Go