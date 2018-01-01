Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand

The project has villas with different layouts: 3-6 bedrooms and 4-6 bathrooms. These villas are perfect for families and expats looking for a secluded, quiet life. It is a 5-20 minute drive to restaurants, beaches, shops, HeadStart and British School, which are among the leading schools for school children in Phuket.
Each house has sea and lake views, either garden or mountain views. Some houses have a gym, wine cellar and cinema room.
Interest free instalments are available on construction phases.
Payment plan:
Booking - 200 thousand baht
Down payment - 30%
During construction - 65%
After construction - 5%
Location and nearby infrastructure
Manik Dam in the Katu area is an interesting and quite non-touristy place in Phuket. There is a scenic 5 kilometre road through the jungle around the lake where the dam is set up. A great location for walking, jogging and cycling. Thais also come to the dam in the evening to exercise.
Ocean Sands Condominium is a stylish condominium presented in creamy brown colors located in Lagoon, Phuket, near Bangtao Beach.
Ocean Sands Laguna offers all the standard amenities of a five-star hotel, so it will provide complete comfort.
The 6-story condominium consists of 213 residential units and is equipped with a furnished living room, a fully equipped kitchen and bathrooms.
The complex is located at 26/1 Khok Tanode, Soi 14, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.
The project, located in the shade of trees, includes a very large communal pool and sun loungers for relaxation.
Climbing in a convenient location, residents can easily reach many attractions such as Layan Beach, Bout Avenue Cherngtalai, Phuket Fantasy.
Phuket International Airport is just 20 minutes from the complex!
Amenities:
- SPA
- Fitness center
- Pool
- Restaurant on site
- Garden
- elevator
- Parking
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Reception
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.
The residence features a swimming pool, a spa center, a restaurant.
Completion - December, 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Advantages
Rental guarantee and rental pool conditions: 7% rental guarantee for the first 3 years, then 70/30 rental pool profit split for 12 years.
Buy back option: After 10 years from the closing date the buyer may apply for the buyback option and receive back all the money paid on the initial purchase price. After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental period.
Payment terms:
200,000 baht reservation deposit
40% upon signing the purchase contract within 20 days from the signature of reservation agreement
10% upon completion of infrastructure
10% upon building foundation completion
10% upon building structure completion
30% (minus deposit and 21% rental guarantee for 3 years) upon keys handover
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 200 meters from the beach.