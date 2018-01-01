UTOPIA THALANG

  1. Realting.com
Phuket, Thailand
5
Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Monolithic
Finished
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€304,334
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 233 studio and one-bedroom units. The sizes range from 47 up to 70 m2. Units are nestled around a beautiful lake consisting of waterfalls, walkways and tropical landscaping. There are excellent facilities such as two swimming pools, a restaurant, pool bar, kids club, fitness center, yoga studio and much more. Maintenance fee THB 80 m2/month. Sinking funds THB 700/m2. Construction started by September 2022 and expected completion by December 2024. Advantages Payment structure: Reservation fee THB 100,000 - on signing Reservation Agreement 1st payment - 25% on signing Sales and Purchase Agreement 2st payment - 25% on completion a foundation 3d payment - 25% on completion rooftop 4th payment - 20% on handover 5th payment - 5% on the registration Buyers can join the rental program which will be managed by 5* international hotel operator. Location and nearby infrastructure This well-enclosed bay and fishing village surrounded by forested hills is one of the most beautiful places in Phuket. With its quieter pace, over the last few years, Kamala has become a favoured spot for retirees and other long-term visitors. Complex occupies the Northern part of Kamala Bay and offers the last large-scale beachfront opportunity in the heart of Phuket’s exclusive west coast. Residence located just 380 meters from Kamala beach. Phuket is Thailand’s largest island and a major Asian tourist destination with a well developed infrastructure catering to visitors from across the globe. Phuket is easily accessible by direct daily flights from most regional hubs with links to all major international markets. Phuket International Airport is a 35-minute drive from the development. Surin Beach 5 min Laguna Golf Course 15 min Boat Avenue Retail Precinct 15 min Upcoming Blue Tree and Central Malls 15 min Patong Beach 15 min Red Mountain Golf Course 30 min British International School, Phuket 35 min Kajonkiet International School 35 min Central Festival Phuket Shopping Mall 35 min Phuket Town 40 min Bangkok Hospital Phuket 40 min
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
€57,480
Apartment building Proekt ViKata 3 - Ostrov Phuket Tailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€102,547
Area 31–153 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Project - ViKata 3 Phuket Island ( Thailand )     ❖ A total of 130 apartments in the complex.  ❖ Building Date, Q4 2024. ❖ The distance to the sea is 300 meters to the beach of Kata and 700 meters to the beach of Karon. ❖ Guaranteed income - 7% for 5 years  At an apartment price of 117K $, the annual income will be from 8.1K $. ❖ Property form - your choice of Freehold / Leasehold. ❖ Installment for construction time. Individual terms of payment and installments are discussed additionally.  Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table.  ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critable payment possible ❖ Professional real estate management from the developer ( completely passive income ).  ❖ The annual rise in the cost of real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years.   🔹 Having absorbed the entire spectrum of world trends, Phuket9 presents the concept of the complex closest to nature, integrating the smoothness of lines into the classic angular development of the tourist area. 🔹 The overall balance of apartment types and modern settlement solutions are to the maximum extent a competitive project in the Kata area of Phuket.  🔹 In the current circumstances, the complex can be called one of a kind in this location of Phuket. 🔹 On the roof of the complex there is a swimming pool with panoramic views, a bar and a separate entrance to the gym with showers and a sauna. 🔹 Hotel management will be carried out by Hotels9, a hotel group of the Phuket9 holding. The hotel's class of account is 4 stars, but only the need for a 5-minute walk for Kata Beach separates from the highest category. 🔹 The third phase of the condominium chooses environmental friendliness and space as its main narrative. A significant segment of the apartments is confidently declared in the premium segment, and part of the top rooms has its own pools. 🔹 Walking accessibility to a magnificent beach, highly developed tourism infrastructure and proximity to other popular Phuket areas ( Karon, Chalong ) largely distinguish Wekata 3. The previous phases of the complex already accept tourists and apartment owners and receive high quality ratings in all booking systems. 🔹 The adjacent infrastructure and hotels, which are limited in construction altitude, allows you to obtain the most open spaces on the roofs of buildings. In the Third phase, popular bars at the rooftop pools with panoramic views are also implemented. 🔹 The complex’s own infrastructure has everything necessary for a comfortable stay. A spacious gym with partial sea views is designed taking into account the preferences of both simple connoisseurs of a healthy lifestyle and for more demanding athletes. 🔹 Guests with children have always been one of the most important landmarks for the developer. The Wekata 3 complex, following traditions, provides a cozy play area and a kids club. 🔹 The arrangement of cafes and restaurants is represented by spacious halls with high ceilings and panoramic windows. As in all existing projects of the company, nutrition has a special role to play, to provide maximum service without the need to leave the complex. 🔹 The interior design of apartments is developing at the peak of the possibilities of its price range, in fact, a fully premium class is offered within the available budget. 🔹 Two-bedroom apartments by optimizing spaces, offer comparable comfort to a full-fledged villa, apartments equipped with a private pool, even surpass in convenience.  🔹 Fully functional kitchens, a residential area and isolated rooms will be sufficiently convenient for both family vacations and long-term rental or permanent residence of apartment owners. 🔹 Particular emphasis is placed on one-bedroom apartments. Accommodation here is a small family or just a couple of travelers in comfort radically surpass the usual hotel room. 🔹 Relatively small, and Phuket's absolute classic studio apartments are also included in the apartment pool. Due to spent ergonomic solutions, apartments of this type have enough space despite their modest size. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - 3K $ * Amount is included in the value of the property. ** Non-refundable deposit  If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. On the basis of the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. 1st payment 30% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation We discuss the remaining payments individually based on your wishes. You can pay monthly, you can quarterly.  The only condition is that payments do not exceed 4 months. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase. Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installing water and light meters - 600 $ Overhaul - 500 THB per 1 m ²   Annual payments: Serving common areas - 60 THB per 1 m ²   🔻 THE PROPOSAL IS INTEREST OR WANT TO KNOW MORE THE PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES OF INVESTMENT IN DISPOSAL TO THE COURSE, WRITE US NOW
