Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand

These 16 stunning residences form their own exclusive enclave within one of the rarest and most sought-after prime land plots in Laguna Phuket.

Each of the spacious contemporary residences has been meticulously designed with no expense spared to ensure exceptional quality in every aspect. They are constructed using the highest quality materials and to the highest standards. Each residence has a spacious balcony offering magnificent views.

The ground floor residences have their own private swimming pools that extend beyond their spacious terraces. The penthouses, meanwhile, offer stunning views from both the lower living areas and the breathtaking rooftop pool, expansive outdoor terrace and entertainment area.

Adding to the exclusive lifestyle, the beachfront location features a swimming pool with sunbathing area, an open lawn with poolside loungers and al fresco dining area, and a private beach gazebo for residents.

Advantages

A signature program for property owners, offering special privileges and unique experiences within the Banyan Group worldwide.

Under the Laguna Advantage program, all new property owners can also take advantage of a range of services. This includes complimentary property management and insurance for 1 year, special rates on medical and wellness services, enrollment in SILK - Laguna International Kindergarten, and privileges at 2 of Phuket's most prestigious international schools.

Homeowners can take advantage of a 24-hour concierge, while a professional team is always on hand to assist with maintenance and rentals, ensuring first-class home management and supervision all year round.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Situated on a truly rare and secluded beachfront property, gaze out to the horizon where the shimmering Andaman Sea stretches out before you, and just beyond is a magnificent lagoon where the waves gently lap the pristine white sand at your doorstep.

These exceptional contemporary residences are located on one of the last absolute beachfront sites on Phuket’s world-famous Bang Tao Beach, within the renowned Laguna Phuket integrated resort, just 30 minutes’ drive from the airport.

Live in unrivalled luxury amidst the majestic backdrop of one of the world’s most coveted beaches with endless ocean views.