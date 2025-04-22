  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$7,55M
14/04/2025
$7,51M
13/04/2025
$7,51M
12/04/2025
$7,47M
11/04/2025
$7,55M
10/04/2025
$7,43M
09/04/2025
$7,53M
08/04/2025
$7,51M
07/04/2025
$7,57M
06/04/2025
$7,57M
05/04/2025
$7,55M
04/04/2025
$7,60M
03/04/2025
$7,74M
02/04/2025
$7,75M
01/04/2025
$7,77M
31/03/2025
$7,78M
30/03/2025
$7,77M
29/03/2025
$7,80M
28/03/2025
$7,81M
27/03/2025
$7,81M
26/03/2025
$7,78M
;
18
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25100
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2426567
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

These 16 stunning residences form their own exclusive enclave within one of the rarest and most sought-after prime land plots in Laguna Phuket.

Each of the spacious contemporary residences has been meticulously designed with no expense spared to ensure exceptional quality in every aspect. They are constructed using the highest quality materials and to the highest standards. Each residence has a spacious balcony offering magnificent views.

The ground floor residences have their own private swimming pools that extend beyond their spacious terraces. The penthouses, meanwhile, offer stunning views from both the lower living areas and the breathtaking rooftop pool, expansive outdoor terrace and entertainment area.

Adding to the exclusive lifestyle, the beachfront location features a swimming pool with sunbathing area, an open lawn with poolside loungers and al fresco dining area, and a private beach gazebo for residents.

Advantages

A signature program for property owners, offering special privileges and unique experiences within the Banyan Group worldwide.

Under the Laguna Advantage program, all new property owners can also take advantage of a range of services. This includes complimentary property management and insurance for 1 year, special rates on medical and wellness services, enrollment in SILK - Laguna International Kindergarten, and privileges at 2 of Phuket's most prestigious international schools.

Homeowners can take advantage of a 24-hour concierge, while a professional team is always on hand to assist with maintenance and rentals, ensuring first-class home management and supervision all year round.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Situated on a truly rare and secluded beachfront property, gaze out to the horizon where the shimmering Andaman Sea stretches out before you, and just beyond is a magnificent lagoon where the waves gently lap the pristine white sand at your doorstep.

These exceptional contemporary residences are located on one of the last absolute beachfront sites on Phuket’s world-famous Bang Tao Beach, within the renowned Laguna Phuket integrated resort, just 30 minutes’ drive from the airport.

Live in unrivalled luxury amidst the majestic backdrop of one of the world’s most coveted beaches with endless ocean views.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Empire Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$102,500
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$133,968
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$130,373
Residential complex Infinity Pool
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$368,000
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$165,075
You are viewing
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$7,55M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$143,928
We offer apartments with balconies. The residence is modeled in the shape of a large cruise ship and features yoga and pilates areas, a spa center, a large roof-top swimming pool with a bar, a medical center, a parking, a green area, a kids' club, around-the-clock security. Location and nea…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$214,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 55
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex The Base Rise
Residential complex The Base Rise
Wichit, Thailand
from
$79,764
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
The Base Rise – New condo resort style Mueang District, Phuket.   The Base Rise – New condo resort style by Sansiri. is an imposing 8-storey new condo resort style comprising 326 units, located in the heart of Mueang District, Phuket , 2 min from Central Phuket. Available units range fro…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications