  2. Thailand
  3. Kamala
  Residential complex MGallery Residences

Residential complex MGallery Residences

Kamala, Thailand
from
$312,413
;
11
ID: 24643
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/03/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Kathu
  • Village
    Kamala

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company

Location on the map

Kamala, Thailand

