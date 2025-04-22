  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Villa Manick Hillside

Villa Manick Hillside

Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$2,15M
from
$2,726/m²
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 24596
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Manick Hillside Villas Offer Luxury Life in a Peaceful Place

Our villas boast stunning mountain views and exquisite modern interior design, creating a space that provides both family comfort and elegance.

Just a 15-minute drive from Laguna and Bang Tao Beach.

Visit us today to find out why our property is the best choice for those looking for the highest standard of living in Phuket.

- large private pools

- round-the-clock security

- mountain view

- options with 3-5 bedrooms

Large living and entertainment areas

- covered terraces and dining areas

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 820.0
Price per m², USD 2,623
Apartment price, USD 2,24M

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa The Menara Hill
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$744,269
Villa LuxPride 4
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$649,003
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Kathu, Thailand
from
$980,435
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,55M
Villa Botanica Pru Jampa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$584,323
You are viewing
Villa Manick Hillside
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$2,15M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$591,295
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
A private pool villa that combines with Thai traditional and modern style. It’;s made for someone who is looking for a simplified residence but exquisite details, and wondering by Thai handicrafts harmoniously decorated in this modern house. Lovely tanned woman represented Alisa’;s style.…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$136,787
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 1
Area 71 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Suitable for those seeking a combination of tranquility and luxury on tropical Phuket. This is the ideal project for long-term residents, expats, and investors looking for a Japanese aesthetic style and guaranteed income. About the locat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 650–742 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket! Who is it for: The perfect choice for families seeking luxurious and comfortable living in Phuket. This project is designed for those who value spacious areas, modern amenities, and lucrative investments. About the Location: Located in the picturesque Kha…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications