Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

A gated community of premium villas consists of 37 villas of 4 types, from 3 to 5+ bedrooms. All villas have a pool with a jacuzzi, private tropical gardens, terraces and covered parking for 2-3 cars. The concept of the project is a residential village with 5-star resort service. 40% of the territory is occupied by public space with a variety of infrastructure, including swimming pools, fitness, spa, mini-market, cafes, restaurants, a playground, a dog walking area and much more. There is a management company and concierge services.

4 types of villas:

Azure Villa is a three-storey villa with 4+ bedrooms, a separate guest house. The upper floors offer views of the sea and mountains.

Breeze Villa is a two-storey villa with 4 bedrooms and a rooftop terrace with mountain views.

Coral Villa is a two-storey villa with 3 bedrooms, a study and a roof terrace.

Pearl Villa is a two-storey villa with 2 bedrooms and a roof terrace. There is an option to add another bedroom.

Mini-market with food and essentials

Children's room with a nanny

Children's playroom

Club: hall with billiards, table football, darts and a library

Cafe with delicious food and drinks with home delivery

Interactive trampolines

Slides and climbing walls with soft floor

Multi-sports ground: Football, Streetball

Tennis wall, Volleyball and badminton nets

Ping-pong court (under a canopy)

Training area (under a canopy): Yoga, functional training, fitness, Combat training.

Open tent area: Fitness, WorkOut

Public swimming pool 27 meters long and variable depth

Bungalow with sun loungers

Children's pool with fountains and aqua slide

Finnish sauna and ice bath with water temperature 6-70C

Farm with local fruits and vegetables

Garden with a stream

A path with a special surface for running or cycling is laid along the perimeter of the park area

Sheds and equipment for dog training

double glazing

two wells 160 meters deep and city water supply

solar panels

smart home system

Daikin air conditioners

custom-made kitchen furniture

Reliable developer – 15 years of experience in private and commercial projects in Thailand.

Club-type complex with a large public area and all the necessary infrastructure as in a 5-star resort.

Pet-friendly.

There is a management company that provides a wide range of services from cleaning to concierge service and rental programs.

Security – private territory with a checkpoint, security and two types of video surveillance.

Extra opportunitiesFacilities and equipment in the houseAdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located away from noisy roads, on a dead-end street and is surrounded on one side by a five-star hotel, and on the other by luxury villas. This is a prestigious and comfortable area for living and relaxing in Phuket. The cost of real estate in this area is steadily increasing from year to year, so buying a villa here is a profitable investment.

There are several international schools and international kindergartens located near the complex, making it an ideal place for family living. The distance to the beaches is 10-15 minutes, and supermarkets and markets are within walking distance.