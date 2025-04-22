  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chalong
  4. Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

Chalong, Thailand
20
ID: 22504
In CRM: 2409633
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Chalong

About the complex

A gated community of premium villas consists of 37 villas of 4 types, from 3 to 5+ bedrooms. All villas have a pool with a jacuzzi, private tropical gardens, terraces and covered parking for 2-3 cars. The concept of the project is a residential village with 5-star resort service. 40% of the territory is occupied by public space with a variety of infrastructure, including swimming pools, fitness, spa, mini-market, cafes, restaurants, a playground, a dog walking area and much more. There is a management company and concierge services.

4 types of villas:

  • Azure Villa is a three-storey villa with 4+ bedrooms, a separate guest house. The upper floors offer views of the sea and mountains.
  • Breeze Villa is a two-storey villa with 4 bedrooms and a rooftop terrace with mountain views.
  • Coral Villa is a two-storey villa with 3 bedrooms, a study and a roof terrace.
  • Pearl Villa is a two-storey villa with 2 bedrooms and a roof terrace. There is an option to add another bedroom.
Extra opportunities
  • Mini-market with food and essentials
  • Children's room with a nanny
  • Children's playroom
  • Club: hall with billiards, table football, darts and a library
  • Cafe with delicious food and drinks with home delivery
  • Interactive trampolines
  • Slides and climbing walls with soft floor
  • Multi-sports ground: Football, Streetball
  • Tennis wall, Volleyball and badminton nets
  • Ping-pong court (under a canopy)
  • Training area (under a canopy): Yoga, functional training, fitness, Combat training.
  • Open tent area: Fitness, WorkOut
  • Public swimming pool 27 meters long and variable depth
  • Bungalow with sun loungers
  • Children's pool with fountains and aqua slide
  • Finnish sauna and ice bath with water temperature 6-70C
  • Farm with local fruits and vegetables
  • Garden with a stream
  • A path with a special surface for running or cycling is laid along the perimeter of the park area
  • Sheds and equipment for dog training
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • double glazing
  • two wells 160 meters deep and city water supply
  • solar panels
  • smart home system
  • Daikin air conditioners
  • custom-made kitchen furniture
Advantages
  • Reliable developer – 15 years of experience in private and commercial projects in Thailand.
  • Club-type complex with a large public area and all the necessary infrastructure as in a 5-star resort.
  • Pet-friendly.
  • There is a management company that provides a wide range of services from cleaning to concierge service and rental programs.
  • Security – private territory with a checkpoint, security and two types of video surveillance.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located away from noisy roads, on a dead-end street and is surrounded on one side by a five-star hotel, and on the other by luxury villas. This is a prestigious and comfortable area for living and relaxing in Phuket. The cost of real estate in this area is steadily increasing from year to year, so buying a villa here is a profitable investment.

There are several international schools and international kindergartens located near the complex, making it an ideal place for family living. The distance to the beaches is 10-15 minutes, and supermarkets and markets are within walking distance.

  • BCIS International School - 2.6 km - 6 min
  • Lighthouse International Kindergarten - 3.1 km - 7 min
  • Robinson Chalong Lifestyle Shopping Mall - 3.5 km - 8 min
  • Dibuk Hospital - 4.7 km - 9 min
  • Central Phuket - 6.7 km - 12 min
  • Big Buddha Statue - 8 km - 16 min
  • Kata Beach - 10 km - 18 min
  • Andamanda Aqua Park 9.4 km 20 min

Location on the map

Chalong, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,22M
