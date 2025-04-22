Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

A gated community of premium villas consists of 37 villas of 4 types, from 3 to 5+ bedrooms. All villas have a pool with a jacuzzi, private tropical gardens, terraces and covered parking for 2-3 cars. The concept of the project is a residential village with 5-star resort service. 40% of the territory is occupied by public space with a variety of infrastructure, including swimming pools, fitness, spa, mini-market, cafes, restaurants, a playground, a dog walking area and much more. There is a management company and concierge services.
4 types of villas:
- Azure Villa is a three-storey villa with 4+ bedrooms, a separate guest house. The upper floors offer views of the sea and mountains.
- Breeze Villa is a two-storey villa with 4 bedrooms and a rooftop terrace with mountain views.
- Coral Villa is a two-storey villa with 3 bedrooms, a study and a roof terrace.
- Pearl Villa is a two-storey villa with 2 bedrooms and a roof terrace. There is an option to add another bedroom.
Extra opportunities
- Mini-market with food and essentials
- Children's room with a nanny
- Children's playroom
- Club: hall with billiards, table football, darts and a library
- Cafe with delicious food and drinks with home delivery
- Interactive trampolines
- Slides and climbing walls with soft floor
- Multi-sports ground: Football, Streetball
- Tennis wall, Volleyball and badminton nets
- Ping-pong court (under a canopy)
- Training area (under a canopy): Yoga, functional training, fitness, Combat training.
- Open tent area: Fitness, WorkOut
- Public swimming pool 27 meters long and variable depth
- Bungalow with sun loungers
- Children's pool with fountains and aqua slide
- Finnish sauna and ice bath with water temperature 6-70C
- Farm with local fruits and vegetables
- Garden with a stream
- A path with a special surface for running or cycling is laid along the perimeter of the park area
- Sheds and equipment for dog training
Facilities and equipment in the house
- double glazing
- two wells 160 meters deep and city water supply
- solar panels
- smart home system
- Daikin air conditioners
- custom-made kitchen furniture
Advantages
- Reliable developer – 15 years of experience in private and commercial projects in Thailand.
- Club-type complex with a large public area and all the necessary infrastructure as in a 5-star resort.
- Pet-friendly.
- There is a management company that provides a wide range of services from cleaning to concierge service and rental programs.
- Security – private territory with a checkpoint, security and two types of video surveillance.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located away from noisy roads, on a dead-end street and is surrounded on one side by a five-star hotel, and on the other by luxury villas. This is a prestigious and comfortable area for living and relaxing in Phuket. The cost of real estate in this area is steadily increasing from year to year, so buying a villa here is a profitable investment.
There are several international schools and international kindergartens located near the complex, making it an ideal place for family living. The distance to the beaches is 10-15 minutes, and supermarkets and markets are within walking distance.
- BCIS International School - 2.6 km - 6 min
- Lighthouse International Kindergarten - 3.1 km - 7 min
- Robinson Chalong Lifestyle Shopping Mall - 3.5 km - 8 min
- Dibuk Hospital - 4.7 km - 9 min
- Central Phuket - 6.7 km - 12 min
- Big Buddha Statue - 8 km - 16 min
- Kata Beach - 10 km - 18 min
- Andamanda Aqua Park 9.4 km 20 min