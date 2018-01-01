New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

from €215,611

Completion date: 2024

TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Melia Phuket Karon Residences is a luxurious condo project and villas with a swimming pool and sea views located in the picturesque Karon area. Just 1.5 km from Karon Beach, residents can enjoy a harmonious combination of beautiful landscapes of the Andaman Sea and greenery of the forest! The project is located at 404/9 Patak Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand. In total, the project has 63 units: 49 apartments and 14 villas. The carefully thought-out layout and architecture of the residences create a sense of calm and serenity, which makes them an ideal refuge from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. One of the key benefits of the project is hotel management. Your property will be part of a prestigious hotel chain, which will provide you with many advantages and amenities. The project is ideal for both leisure and permanent residence, offering a balance between calm and opportunities for an active lifestyle. You can enjoy a calm atmosphere and at the same time be in the immediate vicinity of entertainment and amenities, including restaurants, shops, spa centers and much more. Room Types: - 1-bedroom with ocean views ( 56.40 sq.m ) - 2-bedroom with ocean views ( 88.50 sq.m ) - 3-bedroom villa with pool ( 200 sq.m ) Residence infrastructure includes: - Club - Fitness - Kids Club - hall - Restaurants and cafes - Internet Wi-Fi - - Roof pool - Parking space - Garden - 24 hour security - Video surveillance - Parking We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!