New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand

About the complex

Total units: 9 villas

Land size: Starting from 509.91 - 779.08 m2

Built-up area: 403.7 - 485.25 m2

Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms

Pool size: 4.20 x 10 meters

Common area management company

Common fitness center

Furniture package - 62,000 euros (for villa with 4 bedrooms 70,000 euros).

Advantages

Payment plan:

  • Reservation fee - 2%
  • Sales & purchase agreement (within 30 days from date of reservation) - 28%
  • Completion of main structure - 20%
  • Completion of roof and walls - 20%
  • Completion of windows and doors - 20%
  • Completion of villa transfer and ownership (transfer fees to be shared 50/50 between buyer and seller) - 10%
Location and nearby infrastructure

Premium location - 5 minutes drive to Phuket Lagoon, Boat Avenue and Bangtao Beach. Approximately 15 minutes drive to British International School of Phuket, golf courses and Phuket International Airport.

New building location
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand

Ask all your questions
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
