Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Arona
11
Adeje
6
Duplex To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Duplex in a modern residential complex on the first line of Los Martines in the El Medano ar…
€420,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
€365,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
€690,000

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir