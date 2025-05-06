Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Los Cristianos
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes in Los Cristianos, Spain

Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex, located in Parque Santiago III, a magnificent tourist complex of…
$792,572
Duplex 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Real Estate Agency offers for sale a duplex apartment in the oceanfront complex ‘Parque Sant…
$418,931
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
$288,720
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
On sale is a duplex located in Castle Harbor.Duplex consists of: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, li…
$208,275
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
On sale is a beautiful duplex, which is located in the Golf Resort complex, in the Los Crist…
$400,017
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
$347,125
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Duplex apartment with two bedrooms for sale in the Altamar Paradise complex in Playa de Las …
$421,935
