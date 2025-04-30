Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Adeje
6
Arona
10
Los Cristianos
5
Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bungalow in Tegueste complex, San Eugenio Bajo. Living room, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separa…
$482,212
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go