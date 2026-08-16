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Pool Duplexes in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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Adeje
10
Arona
10
Los Cristianos
6
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9 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
$256,583
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
$160,948
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
$290,405
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bungalow in Tegueste complex, San Eugenio Bajo. Living room, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separa…
$513,166
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
$303,235
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
$305,567
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
$367,380
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
A beautiful duplex is for sale, which is located in the Golf Resort complex, in the Los Cris…
$425,695
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Duplex for sale at Villas Fañabe at Costa Adeje. Fully renovated, consists of a spacious liv…
$513,166
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Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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