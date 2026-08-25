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Duplexes in Arona, Spain

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10 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
$305 567
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
We present this attractive triplex apartment located in the San Rafael complex, also known a…
$285 998
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
On sale is a duplex located in Castle Harbor.Duplex consists of: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, li…
$220 428
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Duplex 2 bedrooms in El Bebedero, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
On sale is a duplex penhouse, which is located in the Diana complex in the Buzanada zone. Th…
$173 777
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
A beautiful duplex is for sale, which is located in the Golf Resort complex, in the Los Cris…
$425 695
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
$367 380
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TekceTekce
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Duplex apartment with two bedrooms for sale in the Altamar Paradise complex in Playa de Las …
$421 935
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
$219 078
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
$756 196
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
$273 984
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