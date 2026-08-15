Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

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Beach Townhouses for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
32
Fuente Alamo de Murcia
59
Los Alcazares
43
Torre-Pacheco
32
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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with rooftop terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located close t…
$299,766
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Seaviews 3 bedroom townhouse with garage . Spectacular townhouse just a few meters from the …
$367,389
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Amazing large townhouse with spacious bed rooms, terrace, private pool and roof top terrace …
$350,332
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with rooftop terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located close t…
$341,433
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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