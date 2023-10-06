Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

8 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor.The house …
€256,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
€320,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new modern townhouse in Santiago de la Ribera. Beautiful resort town, which is …
€247,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
€320,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Santiago de Ribera. They consist of 3 …
€182,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Townhouses a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Houses with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Luxury villa in Santiago de la Ribera. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with priv…
€284,950
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Cozy 3 bedroom townhouses with private pool in San Pedro del Pinatar. Located in a consolid…
€249,000

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

