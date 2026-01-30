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Residential quarter Navigolf Suites 2

Mijas, Spain
from
$489,189
;
7
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ID: 39504
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1922451698
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Mar de Alboran, 2

About the complex

Phase 2 of the residential complex, which includes 32 apartments in blocks 6 and 7. Large outdoor areas include a swimming pool for residents' exclusive use. Excellent common areas and a wide range of entertainment such as shops, bars and restaurants a few minutes away in La Cala de Mijas. All units have a magnificent orientation that will allow you to enjoy spectacular open sea views from their terraces. Take advantage of the possibility of walking along the beach, playing golf, enjoying the great restoration offer of Cala de Mijas or the spectacular commercial areas accessible from the highway in less than 10 minutes. Inside, all units have underfloor heating. The homes are designed to take full advantage of natural light, with large rooms and windows that will fill your home with light and color. All the materials that will be used in the new phase of Navigolf are high-end. In response to the needs of the current market, the promotion exclusively launches housing typologies with 1.5 bedrooms, offering an additional stay designed so that you can adapt it to your needs. In addition, it is worth noting the height of the ground floor apartments, whose height is 10 meters high with respect to the initial street level. In this way, from the ground floor you will have the security and views of a fourth floor.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Navigolf Suites 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$489,189
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