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Residential quarter Veridian I

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$906,707
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11
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ID: 39396
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 516915440
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Calle Victoria Kent

About the complex

This development is an exclusive residential community of single-family homes located in El Higuerón, one of the most promising areas on the Costa del Sol, designed to offer a sustainable, modern lifestyle that is connected to nature. The project combines contemporary architecture, energy efficiency, and well-being in a well-maintained and private setting. The development consists of 40 homes built using an innovative industrialized construction system, which ensures higher quality standards, faster construction, and superior energy efficiency. Each home has been designed to maximize natural light, thermal comfort, and sound insulation, incorporating solar technology, smart systems, and sustainable materials that reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. This development offers spacious common areas designed for well-being and outdoor living, including an infinity pool, a children’s pool, an outdoor social club, a sauna, an urban garden, walking trails, and wellness spaces ideal for yoga, relaxation, and connecting with nature. A project where sustainability, design, and quality of life come together to create homes ready for the future.

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
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Residential quarter Veridian I
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$906,707
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