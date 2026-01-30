Residential quarter Romero

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Exclusive private project of only 28 designer apartments distributed in four blocks that offer the perfect combination of apartments and penthouses to meet the needs of our clients. The buildings have a maximum of three floors, ensuring that they blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings.
Set in a stunning natural environment, this collection of homes offers panoramic views of the coastline from a privileged location.
Each nature-inspired home features spacious open and covered terraces, accessible from both the living room and bedrooms. Flooded with natural light and fresh mountain air, these spaces invite uncomplicated indoor-outdoor living.
It is the only project where residents will be able to exclusively enjoy an infinity saltwater pool and three communal decks with the use of gym, coworking and the highest one with views for relaxation and reflection.
It has generous landscaped outdoor common areas with carefully designed landscaping, with native aromatic plants, shrubs and trees low in water resources.
and trees low in water resources. Pedestrian paths and landscaped areas adapted for people with reduced mobility and private access to the solarium outside the house from the entrance, in addition to the normal access through the staircase inside the house.
Residents will live in a modern, state-of-the-art apartment complex near Angsana Real by La Quinta Hotel & Branded Residences by Banyan Tree Group while enjoying a close connection to the natural landscape.
And for those digital nomads who choose to work in this incredible environment, our broadband connections will be able to connect you anywhere in the world.
Location on the map
Benahavis, Spain
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