  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benahavis
  4. Residential quarter Romero

Residential quarter Romero

Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,75M
;
19
Leave a request
ID: 39237
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2028426911
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Calle Lago de Leman

About the complex

Exclusive private project of only 28 designer apartments distributed in four blocks that offer the perfect combination of apartments and penthouses to meet the needs of our clients. The buildings have a maximum of three floors, ensuring that they blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings. Set in a stunning natural environment, this collection of homes offers panoramic views of the coastline from a privileged location. Each nature-inspired home features spacious open and covered terraces, accessible from both the living room and bedrooms. Flooded with natural light and fresh mountain air, these spaces invite uncomplicated indoor-outdoor living. It is the only project where residents will be able to exclusively enjoy an infinity saltwater pool and three communal decks with the use of gym, coworking and the highest one with views for relaxation and reflection. It has generous landscaped outdoor common areas with carefully designed landscaping, with native aromatic plants, shrubs and trees low in water resources. and trees low in water resources. Pedestrian paths and landscaped areas adapted for people with reduced mobility and private access to the solarium outside the house from the entrance, in addition to the normal access through the staircase inside the house. Residents will live in a modern, state-of-the-art apartment complex near Angsana Real by La Quinta Hotel & Branded Residences by Banyan Tree Group while enjoying a close connection to the natural landscape. And for those digital nomads who choose to work in this incredible environment, our broadband connections will be able to connect you anywhere in the world.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$540,867
Residential quarter Casa Orquidea
Benahavis, Spain
from
$22,62M
Residential quarter 7 Olas
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$806,594
Residential complex Orizonne
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$373,094
Residential quarter Elysea Suites
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,20M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Romero
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,75M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$625,814
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Fuente Lirios
Residential quarter Fuente Lirios
Residential quarter Fuente Lirios
Residential quarter Fuente Lirios
Residential quarter Fuente Lirios
Show all Residential quarter Fuente Lirios
Residential quarter Fuente Lirios
Benahavis, Spain
from
$449,372
Located in the heart of Benahavís, a new residential development is being launched featuring 28 Mediterranean-style apartments with 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms. Each home includes a private underground parking space and access to a communal rooftop pool. This development offers a unique opportuni…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Show all Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Malaga, Spain
from
$595,296
The year of construction 2028
Beachfront Apartments Close to Amenities in Málaga Termica Beach Project Malaga is the city of Costa del Sol. It's well known for its beaches, cultural historical heritage and active life. Málaga is not only a gateway to the Costa del Sol but also a dynamic city with a rich history, a flouri…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications