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Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Bay

Benahavis, Spain
from
$10,35M
;
12
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ID: 39471
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2079681108
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Calle de Don Jaime Parlade

About the complex

Nestled on the hillside and facing gentle southwest views, terraces and porches surround this villa, framing the garden and a pool designed as a tranquil reflecting pool. The ground floor features a spacious living-dining room with an open kitchen, a service kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room, a guest toilet, a hall, and two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Upstairs, the master suite is complemented by two additional bedrooms and a versatile living room, all with access to terraces with unobstructed views. The ground floor includes the garage, utility and storage rooms, guest and gardener's toilets, a closet, and an elevator, all subtly integrated underground. The exterior is protected by a waterproof mortar finish, ensuring structural integrity and weather resistance. Advanced underfloor heating system with self-fixing panels and Uponor cross-linked polyethylene (evalPEX) piping. The price includes an optional furniture package, designed by leading interior designers. Intelligent lighting and electrical systems designed for elegance and impeccable performance. State-of-the-art Daikin air conditioning and Uponor underfloor heating for optimal comfort.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
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Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Bay
Benahavis, Spain
from
$10,35M
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