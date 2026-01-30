Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Bay

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Nestled on the hillside and facing gentle southwest views, terraces and porches surround this villa, framing the garden and a pool designed as a tranquil reflecting pool.
The ground floor features a spacious living-dining room with an open kitchen, a service kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room, a guest toilet, a hall, and two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.
Upstairs, the master suite is complemented by two additional bedrooms and a versatile living room, all with access to terraces with unobstructed views. The ground floor includes the garage, utility and storage rooms, guest and gardener's toilets, a closet, and an elevator, all subtly integrated underground.
The exterior is protected by a waterproof mortar finish, ensuring structural integrity and weather resistance.
Advanced underfloor heating system with self-fixing panels and Uponor cross-linked polyethylene (evalPEX) piping.
The price includes an optional furniture package, designed by leading interior designers.
Intelligent lighting and electrical systems designed for elegance and impeccable performance.
State-of-the-art Daikin air conditioning and Uponor underfloor heating for optimal comfort.
Location on the map
Benahavis, Spain
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return