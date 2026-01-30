  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola

Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$525,810
;
32
Leave a request
ID: 38166
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola

The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an ideal residential for people.

The complex is an advantageous location for daily needs within a short distance. In addition, a shopping center located in the region offered a pharmacy, market, and restaurant. The sea-view apartments for sale in Fuengirola are 5 minutes from the nearest beach and the train station that connects Malaga and Fuengirola. The apartments are also 10 minutes from the center of Fuengirola, 20 minutes from the center of Marbella, and 15 minutes driving distance of the Malaga International Airport.

The complex has a special design that integrates the communal areas to vegetation protect privacy. The common areas within the complex include a gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool, and solarium. Residents can also benefit from swimming pools, tennis courts, SPA with heated pool, sauna, jacuzzi, Turkish bath, and sports club with massage services.

There are various types of apartments depending on number of rooms. Stylishly designed apartments offer magnificent sea views from their large terraces. The spacious and bright apartments are equipped with air conditioning, electric underfloor heating in the bathrooms, a smart home system, and fully equipped kitchens. Concierge services are also available to residents, including maintenance and repair, event organization, interior design, rental management, and car rental services. Each apartment has a covered parking lot for 2 cars and a cellar. In addition, pre-installation of an electric vehicle charging unit will also be provided for the apartments.


AGP-00528

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$269,826
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$344,228
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spain
from
$341,297
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Malaga, Spain
from
$6,22M
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Finestrat, Spain
from
$260,822
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$525,810
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Show all Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Malaga, Spain
from
$6,22M
The year of construction 2028
Beachfront Apartments Close to Amenities in Málaga Termica Beach Project Malaga is the city of Costa del Sol. It's well known for its beaches, cultural historical heritage and active life. Málaga is not only a gateway to the Costa del Sol but also a dynamic city with a rich history, a flouri…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$710,757
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$625,814
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications