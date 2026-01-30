Residential quarter 7 Diamonds La Capellanía

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Located in the prestigious La Capellanía area, this exclusive collection of seven luxurious villas offers unparalleled vistas of the Mediterranean sea, majestic mountains, and the scenic landscapes of Mijas and Fuengirola. 7 Diamonds Villas are more
than just homes; they represent our commitment to achieving the highest standards of luxury and quality.
La Capellania in Benalmádena is an exclusive residencia area known for its peaceful ambiance and breathtaking sea views. It is ideally located, just a 15-minute drive from Malaga Airport, providing easy access for both domestic and international travel. The vibrant town of Marbella, with its upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment options, is only 30 minutes away. Residents can enjoy the best of both worlds: the serenity of a private enclave and the convenience of nearby urban amenities.
Location on the map
Benalmadena, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return