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Residential quarter 7 Diamonds La Capellanía

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$3,36M
;
25
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ID: 38944
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 371083721
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena

About the complex

Located in the prestigious La Capellanía area, this exclusive collection of seven luxurious villas offers unparalleled vistas of the Mediterranean sea, majestic mountains, and the scenic landscapes of Mijas and Fuengirola. 7 Diamonds Villas are more than just homes; they represent our commitment to achieving the highest standards of luxury and quality. La Capellania in Benalmádena is an exclusive residencia area known for its peaceful ambiance and breathtaking sea views. It is ideally located, just a 15-minute drive from Malaga Airport, providing easy access for both domestic and international travel. The vibrant town of Marbella, with its upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment options, is only 30 minutes away. Residents can enjoy the best of both worlds: the serenity of a private enclave and the convenience of nearby urban amenities.

Location on the map

Benalmadena, Spain
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Residential quarter 7 Diamonds La Capellanía
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$3,36M
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